The development features 28 loading docks and 190 parking spaces

The facility is located in Oosterhout, within the Arnhem-Nijmegen metropolitan area. PHOTO: MAPLETREE INVESTMENTS

[SINGAPORE] Mapletree Investments has expanded its European logistics footprint with the acquisition of Park 15, a 30,817 square metre (sq m) development in the Netherlands, the group announced on Friday (Mar 6).

The facility is located in Oosterhout, within the Arnhem-Nijmegen metropolitan area. This marks the group’s second Dutch logistics acquisition, following the purchase of a 34,852 sq m facility in Roosendaal in December 2025.

The property was acquired from VDG Real Estate. Mapletree declined to disclose the specific acquisition price for Park 15. The group originally entered into a forward purchase agreement for the asset in January 2025.

Ralph van der Beek, Mapletree’s chief executive officer for commercial and logistics in Europe, said the acquisition reflects a strategy to acquire “modern, well-located facilities in markets with strong connectivity”.

“Amid macroeconomic uncertainties, we are confident in the demand for European logistics space, which continues to demonstrate resilience and long-term growth potential,” he said.

The facility is situated along the A15 motorway, which connects the port of Rotterdam and the Ruhr district. It also has direct access to the A50 and A73 motorways, as well as a container terminal on the Waal River.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

Construction for the development commenced in March 2025 and was completed in February 2026.

The development features 28 loading docks and 190 parking spaces, a clear height of 12.2 m and a maximum floor load capacity of 5,000 kg per sq m.

Mapletree’s expanding European logistics footprint

The facility is Breeam Excellent certified and includes a gas-free energy supply and rooftop solar panels. Breeam refers to the Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method, an established method of assessing, rating and certifying the sustainability of buildings.

Since entering the European logistics market in 2018, Mapletree has amassed 83 logistics assets across eight countries, accounting for about 1.6 billion euros (S$2.4 billion) in assets under management.

Park 15 joins a series of recent acquisitions, including a 195,000 sq m portfolio of 10 warehouses in Spain and two logistics facilities in the UK. These properties constitute the seed assets for Mapletree’s new logistics-focused strategy in Europe.

Mapletree Investments is the manager of three real estate investment trusts listed on the Singapore Exchange: Mapletree Logistics Trust , Mapletree Industrial Trust and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust .