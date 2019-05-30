You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mapletree Investments full-year net profit up 10.3% at S$2.16b

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 4:58 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAPLETREE Investments posted record net profit of S$2.16 billion for the year ended March 31, 2019, up 10.3 per cent from the previous year, the real estate group announced on Thursday.

Revenue was up 23.6 per cent to S$3.95 billion, while recurring profit after tax and minority interests (Patmi) was up 11.5 per cent to S$770.8 million.

Mapletree Group chief executive officer Hiew Yoon Khong said that earnings were boosted by new income streams from investments in new sectors and markets; organic growth of same store assets; divestments by private funds; and asset revaluation gains.

Return on equity (ROE) was 15.3 per cent, down slightly from the previous year's 15.7 per cent. But return on invested equity improved to 10.4 per cent, from 8.7 per cent the year before.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The latest results mark the end of Mapletree Investment's second five-year plan, with ROE averaging 12.8 per cent over the last five financial years. Shareholder funds grew by S$6.3 billion over five years, reaching S$14.6 billion as at March 31, 2019.

Said Mr Hiew: "The last Five-Year Plan saw Mapletree broadening its presence in key growth markets such as Australia, Europe and the US, and into new sectors such as lodging (student accommodation, multi-family assets and serviced apartments) and data centres."

In the latest financial year, assets under management grew 20.3 per cent to S$55.7 billion, up from S$46.3 billion, underpinned by deeper penetration into markets such as Australia, the United States and Europe.

FY 2018/19 marked the group's first forays into the logistics market in Europe and the US, with the acquisition of an income-producing portfolio of logistics assets from three separate vendors.

The group also added to its student housing portfolio with the acquisition of a 224-bed property in Norwich, UK in November 2018. That portfolio now comprises 48 assets with nearly 21,000 beds across 33 cities in the UK, the US and Canada.

In March 2019, Mapletree also syndicated the MUSEL Private Trust, a private fund with S$5.6 billion that is the group's first logistics-focused fund in the US and Europe, with 262 logistics assets.

Companies & Markets

Joyas non-exec director sells more than a third of stake, no longer substantial shareholder

Broker's take: RHB downgrades Dairy Farm International to 'neutral'

Epicentre calls for trading suspension pending announcement

TEE International delays sale of Tee Land stake by 2 months

Acesian Partners changes Catalist sponsor due to 'commercial reasons'

Applications for FCT's new preferential shares open at 9am on Thursday

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market
5 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Lawrence Wong_300519_43.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Property price curbs achieved stabilisation goals: Lawrence Wong

lwx_huawei_300519_36.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Mahathir says Malaysia will use Huawei 'as much as possible'

BP_Donald Trump_300519_54.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

US-EU trade talks stumble, threatening new trade war front

May 30, 2019
Real Estate

URA launches tender of Bernam Street site in CBD with 30% more residential units

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening