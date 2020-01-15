You are here

Mapletree Investments, MIT complete acquisition of 10 data centres

Wed, Jan 15, 2020 - 8:16 AM
A JOINT venture (JV) between Mapletree Investments and Mapletree Industrial Trust (MIT) has completed the acquisition of 10 powered shell data centres in North America for some US$557.3 million.

The deal with data centre provider Digital Realty was completed on Tuesday, MIT's manager said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday morning.

MIT announced last September that the 50:50 JV, called Mapletree Rosewood Data Centre Trust, will also enter into a venture with Digital Realty to co-invest in three existing Digital Realty fully fitted hyperscale data centres (called the Turn-Key Flex data centres) for US$810.6 million.

The JV will have an 80 per cent interest in the Turn-Key portfolio.

Following the acquisition of the 10 data centres, MIT's portfolio comprises 87 industrial properties in Singapore, and 27 data centres in North America, its manager said on Wednesday.

MIT units closed at S$2.78 on Tuesday, up nine Singapore cents, or 3.4 per cent. 

