Mapletree Investments reports 18% drop in net profit to S$1.78b

Singapore
MAPLETREE Investments announced on Wednesday that its net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 fell 18 per cent to S$1.78 billion, compared to S$2.16 billion a year earlier, on lower asset revaluation and disposal gains.
But the property-related group - which...
