Mapletree Investments reports 18% drop in net profit to S$1.78b

After posting highest recurring earnings of S$752m in five years, group is exploring launching more funds or Reits
Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
angelat@sph.com.sg

Singapore

MAPLETREE Investments announced on Wednesday that its net profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 fell 18 per cent to S$1.78 billion, compared to S$2.16 billion a year earlier, on lower asset revaluation and disposal gains.

But the property-related group - which...

