Mapletree Logistics Trust added to STI, Golden Agri-Resources excluded

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 6:51 PM
MAPLETREE Logistics Trust has been added to the Straits Times Index (STI), while Golden Agri-Resources will be excluded, following the latest quarterly review of the STI by FTSE Russell.

The STI reserve list, comprising the five highest ranking non-constituents of the STI by market capitalisation, are: Suntec Reit, Mapletree Industrial Trust, Keppel Reit, Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust and NetLink NBN Trust.

Stocks on the reserve list will replace any constituents that become ineligible as a result of corporate actions, before the next review.

FTSE has partnered Singapore Press Holdings, publisher of The Business Times, and Singapore Exchange to jointly calculate Singapore's main stock market benchmark.

The STI is widely followed by investors as the benchmark for the Singapore market and is used as the basis for a range of financial products, including exchange traded funds, warrants, futures and other derivatives. FTSE is the index administrator.

The next review will take place in March 2020.

