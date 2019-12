MAPLETREE Logistics Trust Management, the manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust, said its chief financial officer Ivan Lim Ming Rean has resigned and will step down on Dec 31, 2019.

The manager said it has found a suitable replacement and will make a further announcement once regulatory clearances are complete.

Mapletree Logistics Trust's counter closed at S$1.72 on Monday, down two Singapore cents, or 1.15 per cent.