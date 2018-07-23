You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust Q1 DPU up 3.7% on enlarged unit base

Mon, Jul 23, 2018 - 7:55 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust's (MLT) distribution per unit (DPU) for the first quarter ended June 30 increased 3.7 per cent to 1.957 Singapore cents due to an enlarged unit base. 

Revenue for Q1 FY18/19 grew 10.1 per cent year-on-year to S$105.44 million, while net property income saw an 11.1 per cent rise in tandem to S$89.8 million.

"These results reflect improved performance from MLT's existing portfolio as well as contributions from the recent two acquisitions in Hong Kong," the trust said. Meanwhile, the amount distributable to unitholders rose 29.1 per cent year-on-year to S$60.92 million for the quarter.

The total value of its 134 assets under management as at June 30 was S$6.8 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During the quarter, leases for 173,682 square metres (sqm) out of 199,280 sqm due for expiry in Q1 FY18/19 were successfully renewed or replaced, representing a success rate of 87 per cent.

The portfolio achieved a positive average rental reversion rate of around 2 per cent for the quarter, while the weighted average lease expiry (by net lettable area) of the portfolio is about 3.3 years.

Portfolio occupancy rate stood at 95.7 per cent as at June 30, down from 96.6 per cent in the previous quarter due to a lower occupancy rate in China. 

On June 5, MLT announced an advanced distribution of 1.398 cents per unit for the period from Apr 1 to June 4, which will be paid on Aug 31. On Sep 3, MLT will pay a distribution of 0.559 cent per unit for the period June 5 to June 30.

Companies & Markets

SGX to allow listing of mineral, oil and gas companies in early stage of development

DLF Holdings closes IPO with placement shares fully subscribed

Singapore shares close 0.1% lower on Monday

Electronics giant Philips posts 15 percent leap Q2 profits

Hot stock: Venture Corp shares jump 9.1%, queried by SGX

Brokers' take: OCBC, CGS-CIMB downgrade CapitaLand Mall Trust to 'hold'

Editor's Choice

BT_20180723_YOCROWN_3508116.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore listing on the cards for Crown Group's Indonesia business

BT_20180723_LLWATERFPKV_3508119.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Firms tap Enterprise Singapore's expertise, connection for water projects in China

BT_20180723_MRNIKKO_3508214.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF

Most Read

1 Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind
2 SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded
3 Currency war erupts, threatening to ripple across global markets
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 Singapore-listed firms on share buyback spree in H1 2018
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Hawker centre.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation rises to 0.6% in June, in line with expectations

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

ocbc.jpg
Jul 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained

Jul 23, 2018
Real Estate

URA orders more detailed public survey on Airbnb-type home rentals after earlier mixed feedback

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening