 Mapletree Logistics Trust secures S$200m green loan from OCBC, Companies & Markets - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust secures S$200m green loan from OCBC

Tue, Feb 09, 2021 - 7:37 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) has secured its first green loan after two of its subsidiaries on Tuesday entered into an agreement for a S$200 million green revolving credit facility with OCBC Bank.

Proceeds from the facility will be used to finance working capital requirements that are in line with the eligibility criteria of MLT's green loan framework.

OCBC Bank was the green loan adviser and the loan's sole lender.

Under the conditions of the loan facility, Mapletree Logistics Trust Management must remain the manager of MLT, and/or the manager of MLT must remain a subsidiary, whether directly or indirectly, wholly owned or majority owned, of MLT sponsor Mapletree Investments.

These conditions are similar to those found in existing loan facilities and notes issued by MLT and its subsidiaries. The aggregate amount of debt facilities that may be affected by a breach of the conditions amounts to about S$3.8 billion, of which S$3.1 billion is drawn and outstanding as at Feb 9, 2021.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

MLT's first foray into sustainable finance, in November 2019, was also supported by OCBC Bank through a S$200 million sustainability-linked loan designed to incentivise MLT to expand the renewable energy generation capacity for its portfolio.

Elaine Lam, head of global corporate banking at OCBC Bank, said: "The continued commitment from like-minded corporates like Mapletree Logistics Trust is not just important for sustainable financing's growth, but also contributes to the larger goal of developing low-carbon, smart cities."

In June last year, OCBC Bank announced a new target of S$25 billion by 2025 for its sustainable finance portfolio. This target was set as the bank had surpassed its original S$10 billion target in the first quarter of 2020, two years ahead of its 2022 schedule.

MLT's units ended trading on Tuesday at S$1.98, up S$0.03 or 1.54 per cent, while shares of OCBC ended trading at S$10.45, up S$0.01 or 0.1 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 9, 2021 07:34 PM
Companies & Markets

SBS Transit posts 2.9% decline in FY2020 net profit to S$79m

TRANSPORT operator SBS Transit on Tuesday posted a full-year net profit of S$78.96 million, down 2.9 per cent from...

Feb 9, 2021 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Climate change the 'biggest consideration' for Temasek's investment strategy, says its next CEO

THE investment strategies that Temasek Holdings have employed over the years have borne much fruit, and this will...

Feb 9, 2021 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore's full-year net profit down 90%

GENTING Singapore on Tuesday posted a 90 per cent plunge in full-year net profit to S$69.2 million, which the...

Feb 9, 2021 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 9, 2021 06:27 PM
Government & Economy

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

[SINGAPORE] There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Tuesday noon (Feb 9), taking Singapore's total to 59...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Genting Singapore's full-year net profit down 90%

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore Airlines revises aircraft delivery schedule with Airbus and Boeing

Covid-19, e-commerce fuel illicit trade in Asean: EU-Asean Business Council

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for