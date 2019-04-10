You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust sells 5 Japan warehouses for 17.52b yen

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 10:25 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust (MLT) has sold five warehouses in Japan to Godo Kaisha for a total of 17.52 billion yen (S$213.2 million) in cash.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, MLT's manager Mapletree Logistics Trust Management said that after evaluating all viable options and taking into consideration the older warehouse building specifications, limited future income growth and lack of redevelopment potential for the properties concerned, divestment at the offered price would be desirable in the interests of the unitholders.

The price was 21 per cent above the latest appraised value of the properties as at March 31, undertaken by independent valuer Colliers International Japan, using the discounted cash flow and direct capitalisation methods. Compared to the purchase cost (including capital expenditure and other related costs) of 15.51 billion yen, the sale price was 13 per cent higher.

"Capital released from the divestment will improve MLT's financial flexibility to pursue investments in higher-quality assets," said the manager in the statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Full payment has been received for the sale, which was completed on Wednesday.

After divestment of these properties - four of which are in Saitama - MLT's portfolio stands at 137 properties, comprising 52 in Singapore, nine in Hong Kong, 16 in Japan, 10 in Australia, 12 in South Korea, 20 in China (50 per cent interest in 11 properties), 14 in Malaysia and four in Vietnam. The total value of assets under management is S$7.6 billion, including the acquisition of a logistics property in Binh Duong, Vietnam which was completed on Jan 30.

Companies & Markets

First Reit Q1 DPU flat at 2.15 Singapore cents

SGX FX futures hit record high in Q1

DBS prices US$750m senior unsecured notes due 2022 at 2.85%

Aspen in joint venture to develop residential project worth RM300m in Malaysia

Ying Li appoints Provenance Capital as IFA for takeover offer

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research downgrades ESR-Reit to 'hold'

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
5 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

New S$3.7m grant to help SMEs in ship agency and harbour craft go digital

doc74uxivl2xqemcpuc2rj_doc6uaxl0tzfkhsv6skfoc.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_maritime_100419_100.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ranked world's top maritime capital for 4th straight year

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust preferential offer over 1.8 times subscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening