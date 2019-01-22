Mapletree Logistics Trust's DPU rises 5%

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MAPLETREE Logistics Trust's distribution per unit (DPU) was up 5 per cent year on year at two Singapore cents for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2018, compared to 1.9 Singapore cents in the year-ago period.
Income distributable to unitholders for the quarter was S$71.9
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg