March FY results: Two in black for every one in red
Companies that did notably well include Singapore Post, SIA, Singtel, SATS and mm2 Asia
Singapore
SOME 91 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange that saw their fiscal year end in March 2018 reported combined full-year earnings of S$9.1 billion - 37.9 per cent higher than the same period last year.
This was based on a compilation by The Business Times as at May 31
