March FY results: Two in black for every one in red

Companies that did notably well include Singapore Post, SIA, Singtel, SATS and mm2 Asia
Mon, Jun 04, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Some 91 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange that saw their fiscal year end in March 2018 reported combined full-year earnings of S$9.1 billion - 37.9 per cent higher than the same period last year.
Singapore

SOME 91 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange that saw their fiscal year end in March 2018 reported combined full-year earnings of S$9.1 billion - 37.9 per cent higher than the same period last year.

This was based on a compilation by The Business Times as at May 31

