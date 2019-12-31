You are here

Marina Mandarin Singapore to be rebranded Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 4:03 PM
PROPERTY group United Industrial Corporation (UIC) on Tuesday announced the rebranding of Marina Mandarin Singapore to Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Singapore with effect from Jan 1, 2020.

Under a hotel management agreement, the hotel will be operated by Pan Pacific Hospitality, a wholly-owned unit of UOL Group.

This is also as an agreement between UIC's indirect subsidiary, Aquamarina Hotel, and a subsidiary of OUE Limited states that the latter will cease operating the Marina Mandarin Singapore on Dec 31, 2019.

In April 2019, it was announced that the Marina Mandarin Singapore and parts of the Marina Square complex were changing hands for S$675.3 million, with UIC buying out Finnegan Investments and Mackmoor, as well as OUE. With this, the whole Marina Square mall will then be owned jointly by UIC and parent UOL Group.

