Market decline drags CPFIS-included funds into losses in 2018

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
FUNDS included in the CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS) posted losses in 2018, pulled down by a sharp downdraft in global markets towards the end of the year.
For the one-year period to end-December, CPFIS-included funds posted a negative return of 7.91 per cent on average.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg