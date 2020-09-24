Market's deep discount to Keppel's O&M arm unwarranted: CGS-CIMB

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
KEPPEL Corp has sunk to a trough valuation that is unwarranted, presenting an opportunity to accumulate the stock now, said CGS-CIMB.
In a report dated Tuesday, the brokerage noted that Keppel's shares were trading at a new trough of 0.7 time price-to-book-value (P/BV)...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes