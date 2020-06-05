You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

MAS, CAD investigating Eagle Hospitality Trust directors, officers

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 10:58 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

MAS_copyright SPH.jpg
The probe is in connection with suspected breaches of disclosure requirements under Section 203 of the Securities and Futures Act, MAS and CAD said in a joint statement on Friday.
PHOTO: SPH

THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force have launched a joint investigation into current and former directors as well as officers responsible for managing Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT).

The probe is in connection with suspected breaches of disclosure requirements under Section 203 of the Securities and Futures Act, MAS and CAD said in a joint statement on Friday.

They added that the investigation stems from a referral by the Singapore bourse operator's regulatory arm, Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo).

On April 20, MAS and SGX RegCo announced they were looking into possible breaches of laws, regulations and listing rules, in relation to the issues surrounding EHT's real estate investment trust, Eagle Hospitality Reit (EH-Reit).

The scope of the joint investigation will be widened if the evidence obtained reveals that other offences may have been committed, MAS and CAD said on Friday.

SEE ALSO

Eagle H Trust locked into exclusive talks with Far East Consortium

EHT is a stapled trust comprising EH-Reit and Eagle Hospitality Business Trust.

Trading in EHT stapled securities was voluntarily suspended on March 24, after its managers received a demand for the immediate repayment of a US$341 million syndicated loan.

The event of default was triggered by the non-payment of rent by Urban Commons - EHT's sponsor and the master lessee of EHT's properties - to EHT. Urban Commons also failed to provide the full sum of security deposits due under the master lease agreements to EHT.

Separately, EHT's managers on Wednesday night disclosed that Hong Kong-listed property conglomerate Far East Consortium International (FECIL) has inked a non-binding conditional proposal with Urban Commons, which could see FECIL acquiring a 70 per cent stake in EH-Reit's manager and its trustee-manager.

The special committee handling the restructuring and strategic review of EHT's business has had to abandon other expressions of interest because Urban Commons earlier signed a letter of intent with FECIL providing for a 90-day exclusivity period that expires on July 14.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 5, 2020 11:07 AM
Government & Economy

Singapore to build vaccine manufacturing capacity amid pandemic: PM Lee

[SINGAPORE] Singapore is building up its vaccine manufacturing capacity in order to offer fill and finish contract...

Jun 5, 2020 10:57 AM
Consumer

PepsiCo hires Singaporean Tan Wern-Yuen as Asia-Pacific CEO

SNACK and beverage giant PepsiCo has hired Singaporean Tan Wern-Yuen as chief executive officer (CEO) of Asia-...

Jun 5, 2020 10:54 AM
Technology

Chinese online mall JD.com files for Hong Kong second listing

[HONG KONG] China's No 2 online retailer JD.com has filed for a second Hong Kong listing, hot on the heels of...

Jun 5, 2020 10:41 AM
Real Estate

Housing agency tightens Canadian mortgage rules amid downturn

[OTTAWA] Canada's housing agency is tightening rules to make it more difficult for higher-risk borrowers to qualify...

Jun 5, 2020 10:31 AM
Technology

Netease raises at least US$2.7b in Hong Kong listing, sources say

[HONG KONG] Chinese online gaming firm Netease raised at least US$2.70 billion in a Hong Kong secondary offering...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.