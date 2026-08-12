The Business Times
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MAS eases family office tax rules, widens AML checks as Singapore vies for global wealth

The Republic continues to emphasise transparency and strong governance as it sharpens its appeal as a well-regulated financial hub

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Jean Low

Jean Low

Published Wed, Aug 12, 2026 · 07:00 PM
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    • The changes include more time for single-family offices to hire investment professionals, and less onerous monitoring of minimum AUM in designated investments.
    • The changes include more time for single-family offices to hire investment professionals, and less onerous monitoring of minimum AUM in designated investments. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has made it simpler for family offices to qualify for tax incentives, easing hiring and investment requirements even as it tightens scrutiny over the sources of their wealth.

    Industry watchers told The Business Times that the changes reflect Singapore’s efforts to remain competitive as a family-office hub, without compromising its reputation as a well-regulated financial centre.

    In a circular dated Jul 31 addressed to fund managers, trust companies and banks, MAS detailed changes to the tax incentive schemes for single-family office (SFO) funds, with the new conditions taking effect from Aug 1.

    Private wealthMAS review groupSingle Family Offices

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