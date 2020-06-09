MAS interviewing EHT's current, former directors

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
EAGLE Hospitality Trust's (EHT) managers on Monday said their current directors have attended interviews with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as part of an ongoing joint investigation.
The managers' former directors have also been or will be interviewed.
...
