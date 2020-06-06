MAS, police launch probe into EHT current, former directors over disclosures

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of the Singapore Police Force have launched a joint investigation into Eagle Hospitality Trust's (EHT) current and former directors as well as officers responsible for managing the trust....
