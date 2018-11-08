You are here

Maybank gives Hyflux more time to execute agreement for Tuaspring

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 8:17 PM
HYFLUX said on Thursday that it has obtained approval from secured lender Maybank to extend the timeline for the divestment of the Tuaspring integrated water and power plant.

Maybank is now giving Hyflux until Nov 29 to execute a binding agreement with a successful bidder or investor, an extension of the Oct 29 deadline earlier agreed upon.  

Maybank reserves the right to terminate the collaboration agreement if the new deadline is breached.

