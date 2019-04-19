You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Maybank intends to appoint receivers and managers for Tuaspring assets

Fri, Apr 19, 2019 - 4:48 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAYBANK has terminated its collaboration agreement with Hyflux and Tuaspring, and intends to appoint receivers and managers over the assets of Tuaspring apart from the desalination plant and shared infrastructure, Hyflux said in a Singapore exchange filing in the early hours of Friday.

Maybank is Tuaspring's only secured creditor. Under the collaboration agreement, dated July 5, 2018, Hyflux had agreed to continue seeking potential investors with a view to divesting its interest in Tuaspring's integrated water and power project (IWPP).

Hyflux was to execute a binding agreement for the full settlement and discharge of Maybank's total liabilities by a specified deadline - originally Oct 15, 2018 - but subsequently extended several times, most recently until March 31, 2019. In return, Maybank was to refrain from commencing enforcement proceedings against Tuaspring or its properties and/or assets.

Hyflux said that it and Tuaspring received, on April 18, a letter from Maybank terminating their collaboration agreement with immediate effect. As there had been no execution of a binding agreement by the extended deadline, this "constitutes a breach which is incapable of remedy under the collaboration agreement" and entitles Maybank to terminate it, Hyflux noted in the announcement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Hyflux said it has also received notices to PUB and the Energy Market Authority of Singapore issued by Maybank, regarding enforcement and acceleration of the maturity of all amounts owing under the Tuaspring financing documents. The notices are pursuant to a Nov 21, 2013, agreement between Tuaspring, PUB and Maybank.

"Maybank has also stated its intention to appoint receivers and managers over the assets of Tuaspring save for the desalination plant and shared infrastructure," said Hyflux. "In the interim, the operations of the power plant at the Tuaspring IWPP are expected to continue asusual."

Hyflux said the termination of the collaboration agreement is expected to have a material impact on its financial performance and that it will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are any further material developments on this matter.

Companies & Markets

Ex-white knight SM Investments sues Hyflux for breaching agreement terms

HNA denies embezzlement claims as it fights for control of Hong Kong Airlines

US dollar steadies after upbeat US data amid holiday-thin trade

Quah referred to Soh as the towkay: prosecution witness

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Editor's Choice

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGKEPPEL19_3758831.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Corp posts lower net profit of S$202.9 million

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
3 Jewel gives CapitaLand platform to showcase capabilities in pursuit of global growth
4 S$4.5b ticket to grow with Singapore is 'cheap': Genting chairman
5 CWT parent defaults on loan
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_190419_34.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-white knight SM Investments sues Hyflux for breaching agreement terms

Apr 19, 2019
Garage

Programmes, mentors to help startups take wing overseas

BT_20190419_STJOKO_3758737.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Opinion

Jokowi poised for second presidential term; what face will he present?

BT_20190419_PGPENNYNEWC029_3758905.jpg
Apr 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

A recap of trial so far; court case to resume on April 22

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening