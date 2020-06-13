Maybank KE raises target price on Top Glove, positive on Malaysia glove sector

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MAYBANK Kim Eng (Maybank KE) has maintained its "buy" rating on Top Glove while raising its target price on the Malaysian glovemaker to RM21.90, from RM20 previously.
The Singapore Exchange-listed shares of Top Glove, which also has a listing in Malaysia, closed at S$5.70...
