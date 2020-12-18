You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
BROKERS' TAKE

Maybank KE starts coverage of Keppel Reit, Suntec Reit with 'sell' calls

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 5:50 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

Singapore

MAYBANK Kim Eng has initiated "sell" on both Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (Suntec Reit) and Keppel Reit with target prices of S$1.20 and S$0.90 respectively.

This comes as the research team sees further deterioration and headwinds for the Reits, it said in separate reports.

Maybank KE analyst Chua Su Tye said Suntec Reit's slow retail recovery and rising office vacancy due to increasing work-from-home trends suggest weak fundamentals.

Mr Chua said the Reit's inorganic initiative is a silver lining, as contributions rise in 2021 from 21 Harris Street and 477 Collins Street in Australia, together with the recently-acquired Nova properties in the UK.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Although these are likely insufficient to fully offset downward pressure in its existing operation, they could help it wean off capital distributions, which have been supplementing dividends, he added.

Maybank KE noted that Suntec Reit's gearing post-Nova acquisition is the highest among peers at about 43 per cent. While Suntec Reit is keen on asset recycling to further lower gearing, the research team sees a neutral distribution per unit (DPU) impact given weak pricing power in this cycle.

"We see an overhang from a potential dilutive equity raising as Suntec Reit continues to pursue acquisition opportunities, given the high 43 per cent gearing, and valuations at 0.7 time price-to-book value," Mr Chua said.

Meanwhile, he said Keppel Reit's DPU was "unexciting versus peers". The research team continues to see headwinds for leasing out vacancies and at pressured rents, especially in the coming quarters as firms reassess options post-Covid-19.

Maybank KE anticipates further downsizing by Keppel Reit's financial institution tenants - which comprise about 36 per cent of its net lettable area.

The research team noted that acquisition growth remains challenged by the Reit's high trading yield versus tighter office yields. Deals are likely to dovetail with Keppel Reit's sponsor's plan to monetise S$3 billion to S$5 billion in assets, including Keppel Bay Tower and Keppel Towers, which has been earmarked for redevelopment.

Suntec Reit units closed flat at S$1.54 on Thursday, while Keppel Reit units closed at S$1.11, up S$0.03 or 2.8 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 18, 2020 12:27 AM
Consumer

Google waves US$1.5b DeepMind loan as costs mount

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google waived a £1.1 billion (S$1.98 billion) loan to DeepMind Technologies in 2019 after the...

Dec 18, 2020 12:19 AM
Consumer

Walmart partners with TikTok to sell merchandise while live-streaming

[BENTONVILLE] Walmart, which is looking to invest in TikTok, said on Thursday it would partner with the Chinese-...

Dec 17, 2020 11:55 PM
Consumer

Robinhood to pay US$65m to end SEC probe into stock orders

[NEW YORK] Robinhood Markets has agreed to pay US$65 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission...

Dec 17, 2020 11:46 PM
Real Estate

US housing starts up for a third-straight month in November

[WASHINGTON] US new home construction rose more than forecast to a nine-month high in November, highlighting the...

Dec 17, 2020 11:03 PM
Government & Economy

European Parliament sets Sunday deadline for Brexit deal

[BRUSSELS] The European Parliament set a Sunday deadline for negotiators to reach a post-Brexit trade deal as they...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

New Sydney Covid-19 cluster gives Australians 'wake-up call'

Thailand relaxes travel curbs for tourists from over 50 countries

GHY Culture & Media’s public tranche of IPO 16 times subscribed

Proposed acquisition of Tianjin Zhong Xin shares by controlling shareholder may be behind share price surge

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for