Maybank Kim Eng stays positive on S-Reits in 'conservation mode'

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MAYBANK Kim Eng (Maybank KE) has maintained its positive outlook on Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) that are now focusing on capital retention, with a sector bias towards industrial Reits and US office S-Reits.
"Slower leasing amidst uncertain (...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes