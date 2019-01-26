You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Maybank shuts Hong Kong, China institutional research business

Sat, Jan 26, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

MALAYAN Banking Bhd, Malaysia's biggest lender, is closing its Hong Kong and China institutional equity research business to focus on South-east Asian operations.

Maybank Kim Eng, the investment banking arm of Maybank, said 13 positions in Hong Kong were affected by the move. The firm will continue to provide execution and trading services for institutional clients in the city, it said on Friday.

New European regulations requiring securities firms to separate research fees from trading commissions have shaken up the industry globally. Smaller brokerages are struggling to compete as budget-conscious investors pick which firms to buy analysis from under the rules, known as MiFID II.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Seven to eight Hong Kong-based research jobs were cut, people with knowledge of the matter said. The changes were announced internally on Thursday, according to the people. The firm said it is assisting affected personnel.

Maybank Kim Eng "is committed to continue providing its Asean research, corporate access, trading and execution services to global clients", it said. BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

SL_mas _250119_1.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
2 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
3 DBS pilots QR red packets for Chinese New Year
4 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m
5 Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

Must Read

file6y5fqonfeleuwx2mgz7.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output misses forecasts for December with 2.7% growth

debrief.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SL_taxi_250119_72.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS keeps 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid optimism about new ride-hailing rules

SL_imda_250119_64.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Government & Economy

New cybersecurity roadmap for telecom industry underway

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening