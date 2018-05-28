You are here
Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing
Move by ombudsman comes after Mazars says its auditors' reports issued for 2012 to 2016 can no longer be relied upon
MAZARS LLP could face possible actions by Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) over its audit of scandal-hit Midas Holdings.
Midas, a Chinese railway parts maker which has a primary listing on the mainboard of the Singapore Exchange and a
