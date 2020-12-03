You are here

M&C reports spike in bookings for Singapore, London hotels ahead of holiday season

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 9:42 PM
CITY Developments Limited's (CDL) subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne Hotels announced on Thursday that its hotels in Singapore and London have had a jump in bookings for staycations and its restaurants on robust domestic demand ahead of the year-end festive season and Chinese New Year next...

