MCST of Woodlands industrial property initiates civil lawsuit against owners Wee Hur

The property developer says it has engaged legal counsel to provide legal advice and to vigorously defend the claims made by the MCST against Wee Hur’s subsidiaries.
Wee Hur

THE managing body of a strata-titled industrial property at Woodlands has commenced a civil lawsuit against its owners, which are subsidiaries of property developer Wee Hur Holdings.

In the statement of claim served to Wee Hur, the managing body of Mega@Woodlands is asking for damages to be assessed against the subsidiaries, Wee Hur (Woodlands 12) and Wee Hur Construction, due to alleged defects in the property.

Besides damages for these alleged defects, the managing body – more commonly known as management corporation strata title (MCST) – is also claiming for interests, costs and other relief that the court deems fit, Wee Hur said in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Feb 7).

The claims were filed in the general division of the High Court.

The property developer said it has engaged legal counsel to provide legal advice and to vigorously defend the claims made by the MCST against Wee Hur’s subsidiaries.

It will also consult its auditor to assess the potential financial impact on the group arising from such allegations.

Shares of Wee Hur closed flat at S$0.193 on Wednesday.

