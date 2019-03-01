You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

mDR Ltd Q4 profit drops 41% on higher expenses, lower sales

Fri, Mar 01, 2019 - 9:46 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

HIGHER expenses and lower sales took a toll on mDR Ltd's fourth-quarter results, as net profit fell 41 per cent to S$776,000 from S$1.3 million a year ago, the investment firm, which also distributes and sells mobile phones and various consumer electronics products, announced on Thursday night. 

This translated to earnings per share (EPS) of 0.003 Singapore cent for the quarter, from an EPS of 0.01 cent previously. 

As at 9.25am on Friday, the counter was trading at 0.2 Singapore cent, double that of its Feb 28 closing price. 

Revenue slipped one per cent to S$72.4 million, mainly due to lower sales across all business segments, mDR Ltd said. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group has four main business segments, namely investment, after-market services, distribution management solutions, and digital inkjet printing for out-of-home advertising solutions.

Administrative expenses rose by 17 per cent or S$0.8 million to S$5.2 million for the fourth-quarter, mainly attributable to higher staff costs and bonus provisions, the company said. 

For the full year period, net profit fell 38 per cent to S$2.5 million from S$4.1 million a year ago, as revenue dropped four per cent to S$264.9 million. 

EPS for the 12 months ended Dec 31 came in at 0.01 Singapore cent, from 0.032 Singapore cents in the previous year. 

A final dividend of 0.00308 Singapore cent per share has been declared for the current financial year, subject to shareholders' approval at an annual general meeting to be held on April 29. Books closure date has been set for May 9, with the proposed final dividend to be paid out on May 23, mDR Ltd said. 

An interim dividend of 0.00399 Singapore cent, and a final dividend of 0.00798 Singapore cent was declared in the preceding year. 

Looking ahead, mDR Ltd noted that competition in the telco industry is expected to intensify with the entry of the fourth operator and various mobile virtual network operators. Nonetheless, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the company is "committed to achieve better performance and a higher dividend payment for 2019," it said. 

Companies & Markets

YZJ Shipbuilding net profit up 84% in Q4 despite revenue drop

Samudera FY18 profit falls 22% on higher costs; to pay out 0.75 S cent/share

Dyna-Mac back in the black with S$129,000 Q4 profit

First Resources Q4 profit falls 49.2% to US$17.3m; to pay out 2 S cents/share

Hong Fok FY2018 profit up 6%; to pay out dividend of 1.3 Singapore cents/share

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

Editor's Choice

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

BT_20190301_MRHYFLUX_3710252.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sias urges Hyflux senior creditors to give up more for perp and pref holders

Most Read

1 Clash over S$2.7b of debt at Hyflux heats up
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza
5 Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20190301_JAFISCAL_3710393.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Govt needs mix of one-off funding and structural increases

BT_20190301_LMXOXLEY5MON_3710337.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Oxley confident of repaying S$1.6b debt due in next three years

SL_hyflux_030119_24.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hyflux, Olam, Oxley, First Resources, Hong Fok

BT_20190301_ABMARKET1TY95_3710378.jpg
Mar 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

New Gems grant not a subsidy scheme for SGX: Ong Ye Kung

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening