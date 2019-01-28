Media veteran Linda Lim appointed to key role at SPH

MEDIA veteran Linda Lim has been appointed chief of advertising partnerships and market development at Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), effective Feb 1.

Ms Lim has more than 12 years of experience with both media owners and media buyers, said SPH in a press statement. She was previously at Group M Singapore, where she was chief investment officer and head of trading for more than five years. In her time there, she grew relationships with key media owners and other partners at a strategic level.

Prior to that, she spent eight years at StarHub, where she was head of sales, driving integrated campaigns across the telco's various media platforms.

Ms Lim will report to chief marketing officer Ignatius Low and work closely with Goh Wee Wang, SPH's chief of advertising sales running a 160-strong team.

"Her hire heralds the next phase in our development as a media solutions provider following the merger of our sales teams across our print, digital, radio and outdoor platforms in 2016 and the consolidation of our content marketing under the Sweet brand last year," said Mr Low.

"At SPH, we understand that the strongest client relationships must go beyond traditional buy-sell transactions and the Singapore market today is ready for wider and more strategic conversations about value exchange and value-based relationships. So the best marketing solutions will require collaboration not just within SPH departments but with external partners as well, even competitors."

Ms Lim's mandate will be to deepen and widen long-standing relationships with media agencies and strike up new ones with other players in the ecosystem, including content producers, influencers and other potential resellers.

She will look at how the company can anchor its relationships with clients beyond straight media buys, partnering them to build a local ecosystem of products, platforms and marketplaces to meet their adaptive marketing needs. Ms Lim will also take charge of international sales and the outdoor advertising business, looking at how the portfolio can be reshaped and expanded to better fit into SPH's overall media solutions proposition.