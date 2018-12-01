Medinex prices IPO at S$0.25 a share to raise S$5.32m

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
MEDINEX, a provider of professional support services to medical clinics, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) at S$0.25 per share, ahead of a listing on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange.
The IPO will raise gross proceeds of S$7.5 million, of which
