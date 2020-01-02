You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

MeGroup inks deal with Mitsubishi Motors to operate a dealership

Thu, Jan 02, 2020 - 11:09 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

CATALIST-LISTED Malaysian-based automotive company MeGroup on Thursday said it has accepted a letter of offer from Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia, the official distributor of the Mitsubishi Motors brand of cars in Malaysia, to set up and run a 3S automobile dealership under the brand.

A 3S dealership comprises the sale of automobiles, after-sales services, as well as sale of automobile parts and accessories.

This represents the group's first Mitsubishi Motors dealership. The showroom, to be located at Kuala Selangor, Selangor, Malaysia, is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2020, with the service-centre operations to start in the fourth quarter of the same year.

With the latest Mitsubishi Motors addition to the dealership portfolio, MeGroup now has nine dealership outlets under six brands – Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Peugeot.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The group intends to fund its subsidiary which will operate the Mitsubishi Motors dealership using about S$327,321 from the group's initial public offering proceeds. The group, which listed on the Singapore Exchange in October 2018, said it does not expect any material impact for the current financial year ending March 31, 2020.

SEE ALSO

Mitsubishi Motors slashes profit outlook by US$550m

BREAKING

Jan 2, 2020 11:01 PM
Life & Culture

Fired British vegan files landmark discrimination case

[LONDON] A British employment tribunal began a landmark hearing Thursday on whether a strict form of veganism is a...

Jan 2, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

Creative to launch improved version of Super X-Fi at CES 2020

CREATIVE Technology on Thursday said it will be launching its new Super X-Fi Gen2, an improved version of the Super ...

Jan 2, 2020 10:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St begins 2020 near record level on China stimulus, trade hopes

[NEW YORK] US stocks kicked off the first trading day of the year just below record levels on Thursday as fresh...

Jan 2, 2020 10:30 PM
Technology

Dell to let Apple users control iphones from their laptop

[LOS ANGELES] Dell Technologies Inc is trying to make its laptops more attractive to iPhone users.

Jan 2, 2020 09:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Sinopipe terminates RTO deal because certain conditions unmet

PIPE maker and distributor Sinopipe Holdings on Thursday said that it has terminated a proposed acquisition of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly