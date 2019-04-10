You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

MeGroup: No cashflow forecast conducted for Honda dealership

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 9:45 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CATALIST-LISTED MeGroup disclosed that it had not conducted any cash-flow forecast in relation to its buying of an extra 25 per cent stake in subsidiary MJN Motors, which runs its Honda dealership in Cheras and Kuala Selangor.

This was in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX), which asked the car dealer and component manufacturer to explain why it had pegged the terms of the share acquisition to twice the future financial performance of MJN Motors.

MeGroup said the terms were made on the expectation that MJN Motors would turn around from a net loss position in fiscal 2018 to a net profit position in fiscal 2019. It also took into account future potential earnings expected from the unit, which offers car body paintwork and collision repair services after upgrading works.

In arriving at the two times multiple for fiscal 2019 and 2020 earnings, which also represents a four times multiple of the average earnings for fiscal 2019 and 2020, MeGroup had taken into account its current price-to-earnings ratio, which was around 17 times based on its RM4.2 million (S$1.4 million) net profit for the last 12 months, closing share price of S$0.205 as at April 1, a total of 118.5 million MeGroup shares outstanding, and an exchange rate of S$1 to RM3.0113 as at April 1.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Thus, it noted the current price-to-earnings ratio was “well above” the transaction’s price-to-earnings ratio.

MeGroup also disclosed MJN Motor’s financial performance which saw a net loss attributable to sale shares of RM27,445.25, based on the audited accounts for fiscal 2018. Prior to MJN Motor’s 2017 acquisition of the Honda dealership from MJ Motors, MJN Motors did not have any operations or revenue.

Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust preferential offer over 1.8 times subscribed

Atlantic Navigation seeks to extend deadline to meet free float requirement to July 10

Silkroad Nickel obtains key approval, expects export quota by end-June

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

Top 5 billion-dollar SGX stocks average 49% return year to date

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
4 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
5 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_sgx_100419_5.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Stocks

Top 5 billion-dollar SGX stocks average 49% return year to date

lwx_pmlee_100419_4.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

1962 Water Agreement is sacrosanct: PM Lee

BT_20190410_STMARITIME10_3749034.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia to start talks on maritime boundaries within a month

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening