Memiontec Holdings bags three contracts worth S$17.8m

CATALIST-LISTED water-treatment company Memiontec Holdings has bagged three new contracts worth about S$17.8 million in all, the board has said.

These transactions take the group's order book to S$65.0 million as at Friday.

As construction works will be carried out progressively, the board said that it expects the contracts to boost Memiontec's group revenue from 2020 until 2022, including a positive impact on earnings per share for the 12 months to Dec 31, 2020.

The latest contracts include deals with new customers in Indonesia: building and running a centralised wastewater-treatment plant in Palembang, and providing engineering and construction services to a water operator in Jakarta.

"The group shall continue to focus on the increasing demand for water and waste-treatment services in Indonesia's municipal sectors," the board added.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Indonesia and Singapore are the group's main operating markets. Memiontec has also won a tender to supply membrane modules for a NEWater plant in Singapore, the announcement disclosed.

Shares closed up by S$0.01, or 4.88 per cent, at S$0.215, before the announcement.