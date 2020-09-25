You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Memiontec Holdings bags three contracts worth S$17.8m

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 - 7:48 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED water-treatment company Memiontec Holdings has bagged three new contracts worth about S$17.8 million in all, the board has said.

These transactions take the group's order book to S$65.0 million as at Friday.

As construction works will be carried out progressively, the board said that it expects the contracts to boost Memiontec's group revenue from 2020 until 2022, including a positive impact on earnings per share for the 12 months to Dec 31, 2020.

The latest contracts include deals with new customers in Indonesia: building and running a centralised wastewater-treatment plant in Palembang, and providing engineering and construction services to a water operator in Jakarta.

"The group shall continue to focus on the increasing demand for water and waste-treatment services in Indonesia's municipal sectors," the board added.

SEE ALSO

Veolia could raise bid for Suez stake, CEO says

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Indonesia and Singapore are the group's main operating markets. Memiontec has also won a tender to supply membrane modules for a NEWater plant in Singapore, the announcement disclosed.

Shares closed up by S$0.01, or 4.88 per cent, at S$0.215, before the announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

iFast Corp to launch private fund manager business in China by early 2021

China Environment lapses referred to the authorities; SGX RegCo reprimands company, former executives

Pine Capital's Catalist sponsor to drop the firm over compliance concerns

IEV Holdings announces new oil and gas project in Malaysia for 49%-owned unit

Pacific Radiance assessing recoverability of amounts due from joint ventures: Board

Long-stop date for Artivision Tech reverse takeover pushed back to end-2020

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 25, 2020 07:34 PM
Companies & Markets

iFast Corp to launch private fund manager business in China by early 2021

MAINBOARD-LISTED financial-services firm iFast Corp expects to launch a private fund manager business in China by...

Sep 25, 2020 07:27 PM
Companies & Markets

China Environment lapses referred to the authorities; SGX RegCo reprimands company, former executives

CHINA Environment and its former head honchos have been publicly reprimanded by the Singapore bourse regulator over...

Sep 25, 2020 07:12 PM
Technology

Google's search business targeted in looming US antitrust case

[WASHINGTON] Google's search engine, one of the most-profitable businesses in history, is about to face its biggest...

Sep 25, 2020 06:51 PM
Companies & Markets

Pine Capital's Catalist sponsor to drop the firm over compliance concerns

TROUBLED Catalist-listed investment firm Pine Capital will lose its listing sponsor over the weekend because of...

Sep 25, 2020 06:38 PM
Companies & Markets

IEV Holdings announces new oil and gas project in Malaysia for 49%-owned unit

A UNIT of Catalist-listed oilfield-services company IEV Holdings has bagged a contract for an oil-and-gas project...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Novena Global Healthcare board distances itself from Loh cousins, sets up panel to probe 'forged' accounts

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Hong Kong: Stocks finish week with another loss

Lim Oon Kuin faces second charge of abetting Hin Leong worker in forgery

Singapore and Japan launch travel lane for business professionals

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.