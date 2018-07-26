You are here
Memories Group acquires hotels, island development rights; posts US$1.7m Q1 loss
Tourism firm's experiences, services segments fare well
Singapore
MYANMAR-based tourism firm Memories Group, in its first earnings report since its Catalist debut in January, posted on Wednesday a net loss of US$1.7 million for the three months ended June 30.
A year ago, the loss stood at US$698,000.
A spin-off of mainboard-
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg