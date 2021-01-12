Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

Get our introductory offer at only
CATALIST-LISTED tourism operator Memories Group faces material uncertainty over whether it can continue as a going concern amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
But its board believes that a going-concern assumption remains appropriate, it said on Tuesday, citing fund-raising and a shift in...
