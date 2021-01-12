You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

Tue, Jan 12, 2021 - 9:52 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED tourism operator Memories Group faces material uncertainty over whether it can continue as a going concern amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

But its board believes that a going-concern assumption remains appropriate, it said on Tuesday, citing fund-raising and a shift in...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Spackman Entertainment board okays director's post but will relook board, management after independent review

Ex-Sembcorp CEO Tang Kin Fei joins Manhattan Resources as chairman

Sunpower Group to buy boilers in industrial steam supply deal in China

Broker's take: KGI, DBS raise TPs for Sunpower on M&S divestment

Ascott cracks record unit growth despite Covid-19

Covid-19, digitalisation challenged Singapore listcos' audit committees in 2020: Review

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 12, 2021 09:38 PM
Consumer

Billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson dies

[WASHINGTON] Billionaire casino magnate and Republican donor Sheldon Adelson has died, according to a statement...

Jan 12, 2021 09:28 PM
Companies & Markets

Spackman Entertainment board okays director's post but will relook board, management after independent review

THE board of Catalist-listed Spackman Entertainment Group has said that former interim chief executive Richard Lee...

Jan 12, 2021 08:42 PM
Garage

Max Levchin's Affirm aims for over US$10b valuation in IPO

[BENGALURU] Lending startup Affirm Holdings is aiming for a valuation of more than US$10 billion in its stock market...

Jan 12, 2021 08:33 PM
Banking & Finance

Fidelity ups stake in Hong Kong cryptocurrency company

[HONG KONG] Fidelity has increased its stake in Hong Kong cryptocurrency company BC Technology Group to 6.29 per...

Jan 12, 2021 08:30 PM
Transport

Mercedes and BMW's dominance wanes as electric brands ascend

[FRANKFURT] Mercedes-Benz narrowly beat BMW for the title of world's best-selling luxury-car brand in 2020, a year...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

England brings in pre-departure testing for travellers from Jan 15

Malaysia's MCO to put more pressure on manpower and supply costs for F&B firms

Hong Kong: Stocks close sharply higher

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for