COMPONENTS solutions provider Memtech International and multi-segment service provider Tritech Group separately called for trading halts on Monday morning before the start of the trading day.

Memtech shares closed up 7.92 per cent, or S$0.08, at S$1.09 on Friday, while Catalist-listed Tritech Group shares closed up 2.56 per cent, or S$0.001, at S$0.04.