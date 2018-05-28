You are here
Mencast looks to free up space, raise cash
CEO Glenndle Sim laying the blocks for transformation of maintenance, repair and overhaul-focused business; using 'digital twin technology', it stands to release land used to store inventory, divest existing properties and generate cash to pare down loans.
EVEN when facing adversity, Mencast executive chairman and CEO Glenndle Sim does not lose sight of his aspiration - he believes that the small-cap business he inherited from his father has the potential to evolve.
Like many offshore and marine (O&M) players that have tapped debt
