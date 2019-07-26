Mercurius calls for trading halt pending announcement

CATALIST-LISTED Mercurius Capital Investment requested a trading halt on Friday during the midday break, pending the release of an announcement.

Before Friday, the company’s latest bourse filing was made on Wednesday, when it announced it had used about S$1.49 million from the S$5.46 million net proceeds of its share placement. Mercurius said this went into paying the first instalment of the consideration for its acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in a Thai property developer.

The firm had said on June 17 that it will buy the 50 per cent stake in Grand Bay Hotel for more than 335 million baht (S$14.69 million) from Thailand-listed Apex Development. Mercurius then plans to jointly develop a hotel property, the Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort in Phuket, with Grand Bay as the joint-venture (JV) vehicle.

Separately, in a June 20 filing, Mercurius said the Singapore Exchange (SGX) had extended its deadline till Aug 30 to demonstrate its business viability and retain its listing status.

SGX also advised Mercurius to obtain shareholder approval for the JV. Mercurius had consulted SGX, via its sponsor, on possibly not requiring shareholder approval, as both the company and Grand Bay are in loss-making positions.

Shares of Mercurius were down 4.17 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to 4.6 cents before the midday break on Friday, with some eight million shares traded.

The company manufactures children’s apparel in China, provides bedding and bedroom linen products to retail customers in Singapore and Malaysia, and sources for raw materials in China.