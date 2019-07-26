You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mercurius calls for trading halt pending announcement

Fri, Jul 26, 2019 - 2:30 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

CATALIST-LISTED Mercurius Capital Investment requested a trading halt on Friday during the midday break, pending the release of an announcement.

Before Friday, the company’s latest bourse filing was made on Wednesday, when it announced it had used about S$1.49 million from the S$5.46 million net proceeds of its share placement. Mercurius said this went into paying the first instalment of the consideration for its acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in a Thai property developer.

The firm had said on June 17 that it will buy the 50 per cent stake in Grand Bay Hotel for more than 335 million baht (S$14.69 million) from Thailand-listed Apex Development. Mercurius then plans to jointly develop a hotel property, the Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay Resort in Phuket, with Grand Bay as the joint-venture (JV) vehicle.

Separately, in a June 20 filing, Mercurius said the Singapore Exchange (SGX) had extended its deadline till Aug 30 to demonstrate its business viability and retain its listing status.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SGX also advised Mercurius to obtain shareholder approval for the JV. Mercurius had consulted SGX, via its sponsor, on possibly not requiring shareholder approval, as both the company and Grand Bay are in loss-making positions. 

Shares of Mercurius were down 4.17 per cent or 0.2 Singapore cent to 4.6 cents before the midday break on Friday, with some eight million shares traded.

The company manufactures children’s apparel in China, provides bedding and bedroom linen products to retail customers in Singapore and Malaysia, and sources for raw materials in China.

Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

Eagle Hospitality Trust adds potential incremental rent in master lease agreements

Suntec Reit Q2 DPU falls 4.6% to 2.361 S cents on lower convention revenue

Sino Grandness gets further 2-week extension to hold AGM, release Q1 results

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

As consumer sector heats up, telcos gear for fiercer fight for business clients

Editor's Choice

BP_SGskyline_260719_1.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

China, HK developers temper their bids in Singapore land tenders

BT_20190726_PGPETER26_3845612.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-Prudential agency manager sues insurer's ex-CEO, two agents

BPpound_260719_2.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Brexit quandary to make for volatile pound: analysts

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nz_factorys_260723.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 6.9% in June, falling for 4th straight month

BP_dyson_260719_38.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Real Estate

Billionaire Dyson to buy second lavish Singapore property

nz_epicentre_260788.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

nz_rafflesplace_260719.jpg
Jul 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Jobless rate for Singaporeans edges up to 3.3% in Q2 with employers more cautious in hiring

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly