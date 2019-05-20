Mercurius Capital Investment 'in advanced talks' for possible investment

MERCURIUS Capital Investment said on Monday that it is currently "in an advanced stage of negotiation" for a joint venture and business investment, and will update shareholders when there are material developments.

On March 28, the company had applied to the Singapore Exchange to seek an extension of the deadline of March 31 to demonstrate that it has a viable business to maintain its listing status.

The company noted on Monday that there is no certainty yet that the Exchange will approve its application.

Mercurius has called for its trading halt to be lifted. Its shares will resume trading on Tuesday.