You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mercurius Capital Investment 'in advanced talks' for possible investment

Mon, May 20, 2019 - 6:30 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

MERCURIUS Capital Investment said on Monday that it is currently "in an advanced stage of negotiation" for a joint venture and business investment, and will update shareholders when there are material developments.

On March 28, the company had applied to the Singapore Exchange to seek an extension of the deadline of March 31 to demonstrate that it has a viable business to maintain its listing status. 

The company noted on Monday that there is no certainty yet that the Exchange will approve its application. 

Mercurius has called for its trading halt to be lifted. Its shares will resume trading on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Tianjin Zhongxin gets GMP certification for herbal medicinal slices

Transforming a business to secure the future

Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity

USD/JPY appears to be losing its spark amid trade war tensions

More loop-the-loops on the track ahead

Jasper deepens loss on vaporising revenue

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_200519_3.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_MRTOPLINE20IJGB_3786269.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity

May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Jasper deepens loss on vaporising revenue

Most Read

1 Copper-cladded Sentosa Cove bungalow sold for S$32 million
2 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
3 Not so blissful ignorance: The Dunning-Kruger effect at work
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_SG_200519_3.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead

BT_20190520_ABMICRON_3786266.jpg
May 20, 2019
Technology

Micron Tech output up this year despite slide in Singapore exports

BT_20190520_LLCOMPTECH_3786317.jpg
May 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Transforming a business to secure the future

BP_SG$_200519_4.jpg
May 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Weakness seen for Singapore dollar amid US-China trade war

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening