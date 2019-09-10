You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mercurius issues 12m new shares worth S$1.2m to repay convertible loan

Tue, Sep 10, 2019 - 8:33 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

CATALIST-LISTED Mercurius Capital Investment has issued S$1.2 million worth of new shares to investors Hii Siew Chung and Cheah Bee Lin at a conversion price of S$0.10 apiece for 12.0 million new shares.

This is to repay a redeemable S$1 million convertible loan provided to the company by Mr Hii and Ms Cheah in 2017, the company said on Tuesday morning in a regulatory update.

The loan also bears an interest of 8 per cent per annum, which allows Mr Hii and Ms Cheah to claim up to 1.6 million additional new shares.

Following the move, the company’s total number of issued shares has increased to 1.26 billion from 1.25 billion previously. This gives Mr Hii and Ms Cheah a 0.94 per cent share of the enlarged stake in the company.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The convertible loan is also considered fully repaid, with the new shares expected to be listed and quoted on the Singapore Exchange on or around Sept 10, the company added.

Mercurius shares closed on Monday at five Singapore cents, up 0.2 cent or 4.2 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Private equity firm mulls options for Singapore's Canadian school

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

StashAway launches Singapore-focused income portfolio

SPH records revaluation gain of £22.8m on UK accommodation portfolio

Taxi operator Trans-cab revives IPO plan

Changing hands

Editor's Choice

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BT_20190910_LMXHOCK_3887811.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Is BreadTalk's S$80m offer for Food Junction worth the dough?

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190910_AGSTARHILL10_3887689.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

SGReit goes shopping for Isetan's share of Wisma Atria

BP_StanChart_100919_4.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered on track to hit 2021 returns target

BP_condo_100919_5.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Real Estate

Condo buyers go for pricier, larger units in Q2

BT_20190910_VTRAZER10_3887702.jpg
Sep 10, 2019
Garage

Razer committing S$10m to boost Singapore gaming, e-sports

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly