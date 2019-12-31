You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mermaid's associate bags contract extensions worth US$199m

Tue, Dec 31, 2019 - 8:22 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MERMAID Maritime's associate, Asia Offshore Drilling (AOD), has secured contract extensions for two of its jack-up drilling rigs to serve a client in the Middle East, the oil and gas play announced on Tuesday. 

The three-year extensions will continue directly from the current contracts scheduled to expire on April 14, 2020 for its AOD II rig and Dec 31, 2019 for its AOD III rig.

These two units have been working for the same client since 2013, and the total contract values are expected to be about US$98 million for AOD II and US$101 million for AOD III.

However, the extensions were secured at "materially lower" day rates compared with the previous year, Mermaid said. Assuming that the contract extensions had commenced and had been completed within the most recent financial year (Mermaid's last financial year ended Dec 31, 2018), the contract extensions would have had a material adverse effect on the earnings per share of the company on a consolidated basis, Mermaid said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company has a 33.76 per cent stake in AOD, with the remaining equity owned by an affiliate of Seadrill Limited.

SEE ALSO

Mermaid bags US$162m contract extension for Middle East subsea services

Mermaid's latest announcement also comes after the counter jumped 31.3 per cent to finish at 15.1 Singapore cents on Monday. Some 103.9 million shares changed hands, making it the most active stock on the Singapore bourse for the day. 

In response to queries by the Singapore Exchange regarding its "unusual volume movements", Mermaid on Monday said that another affiliate of Seadrill, as manager for the rigs, has been in negotiation for the contracts extensions, but the documents have not been finalised and executed as at Dec 30. 

Companies & Markets

Grab, Singtel make it to digibank altar after hectic speed-dating

Africa, Central Asia par for the course when Singapore firms go abroad

OCBC, Keppel, Validus tie-up closes door on digital bank bid

Trans-cab takes second stab at listing on SGX

Yeo Hiap Seng CEO set to leave, Coca-Cola executive named as his successor

Hyflux expects adverse impact from ending prior TuasOne deal

BREAKING

Dec 31, 2019 08:10 AM
Government & Economy

Britain says will raise minimum wage by more than 6% in 2020

[LONDON] Britain's national minimum wage will rise by more than 6 per cent next year, taking it to 8.74 pounds (S$15...

Dec 31, 2019 08:02 AM
Technology

Huawei's 2019 revenue to jump 18%, forecasts "difficult" 2020

[SHANGHAI] Huawei Technologies on Tuesday said its full-year revenue would likely jump 18 per cent in 2019 to 850...

Dec 31, 2019 07:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Commodities set for best year since 2016 as trade worries ebb

[SINGAPORE] Commodities are set for the best annual performance since 2016, with crude to copper posting annual...

Dec 31, 2019 07:31 AM
Government & Economy

I'm using all my strength to fight climate change, says Merkel

[BERLIN] German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her New Year's message she is fighting climate change with all her...

Dec 31, 2019 07:21 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea Dec inflation up, but 2019 rate tumbles to record low

[SEOUL] South Korea's consumer prices rose 0.7 per cent in December from a year earlier, much faster than in the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly