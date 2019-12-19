You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Metal Component can sell dormant Chinese unit without shareholder vote

Thu, Dec 19, 2019 - 10:08 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

PLANS by Catalist-listed metal stamping company Metal Component Engineering (MCE) to sell a dormant Chinese subsidiary will not need shareholder approval, after the company got a waiver from the bourse operator, according to a filing by the board on Thursday.

MCE had in November unveiled a non-binding agreement to sell MCE Industries (Shanghai) to businessman Pan Genfu for 75.5 million yuan (S$14.6 million), later seeking a waiver from the requirement to get shareholders' approval for the deal in an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

In its latest update, the board disclosed that Mr Pan has not yet completed due diligence of MCE Industries, and no definitive agreement has been inked for the planned sale.

As for the EGM waiver, MCE told the Singapore Exchange that MCE Industries, which fell dormant in 2017 after the closure of a manufacturing plant, is a non-core asset.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It noted that the planned sale was not expected to materially change MCE's risk profile, since there would not be any significant impact on the group's operations and business or significant hit to earnings, working capital and gearing.

SEE ALSO

Capital World subsidiary pulls out of Malaysian land deal

MCE has projected a gain of about S$8.43 million on the sale, with the price tag at a premium to the fair value of the leasehold property in Shanghai's Qingpu district that is now owned by the Chinese subsidiary. Also, the deal is an arm's-length transaction, the board added.

MCE shares closed at 2.9 Singapore cents on Thursday, up 0.1 Singapore cent or 3.57 per cent, on a volume of 14.3 million shares, before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Astaka Holdings unit faces contractor's claim

Alliance Healthcare to make S$3.5m investment in startup Jaga-Me

KS Energy wins fresh contract extension for rig in Vietnam

Ascott Reit, A-HTrust investors to get new stapled units on Dec 31

Hot stock: Moya jumps 13% on heavy volume, calls for trading halt

OCBC adds 2 leaders to management committee

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for six months

[BRUSSELS] European Union nations formally extended economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday by six months...

Dec 19, 2019 10:04 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims plummet but miss forecasts for bigger drop

[WASHINGTON] Filings for US unemployment benefits fell last week by the most since February though missed forecasts...

Dec 19, 2019 09:58 PM
Government & Economy

US current account deficit narrows in third quarter

[WASHINGTON] The US current account deficit fell to more than a one-year low in the third quarter as imports...

Dec 19, 2019 09:39 PM
Companies & Markets

Astaka Holdings unit faces contractor's claim

CATALIST-LISTED property developer Astaka Holdings, which last week had its requests to put off its annual general...

Dec 19, 2019 09:12 PM
Consumer

Airbnb wins fight to remain exempt from European property rules

[LUXEMBOURG] US homesharing site Airbnb on Thursday won its battle to remain exempt from onerous European property...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly