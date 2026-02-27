MetaOptics FY25 losses widen to S$5.4 million despite rise in revenue

Expenses across the board increased, with finance expenses for the full year clocking the highest increase of over 90 times

[SINGAPORE] MetaOptics loss for FY2025 deepened to S$5.4 million from S$2 million previously, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday (Feb 27).

The semiconductor optics company posted an almost nine times increase in full-year revenue to S$787,388 from S$79,440 previously.

This was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment from a customer’s direct laser writer order, as well as higher sales of metalens products and equipment installation services.

Expenses across the board increased, with finance expenses for the full year clocking the highest increase of over 90 times to S$176,883 from S$1,844 previously.

This was followed by selling and marketing expenses for FY2025 soaring to S$204,622 from S$49,186.

Administrative expenses for the full year also jumped to S$3.7 million from S$896,702 in FY2024. As a result, MetaOptics reported widenings losses for FY2025.

Looking ahead, the growth of MetaOptics is driven by increasing demand for compact optical components in augmented and virtual reality products, as well as 3D sensing and imaging applications.

This segment continues to have high barriers to entry, with competition focused on technology.

MetaOptics’ performance in FY2026 might be impacted by the following factors, the pace of commercialisation, timing of customer equipment orders and broader semiconductor capital expenditure conditions.

The counter closed down 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 at S$1.08 on Friday.