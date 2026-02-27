The Business Times

MetaOptics FY25 losses widen to S$5.4 million despite rise in revenue

Expenses across the board increased, with finance expenses for the full year clocking the highest increase of over 90 times

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Benjamin Cher

Benjamin Cher

Published Fri, Feb 27, 2026 · 09:50 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Looking ahead, the growth of MetaOptics is driven by increasing demand for compact optical components in augmented and virtual reality products.
    • Looking ahead, the growth of MetaOptics is driven by increasing demand for compact optical components in augmented and virtual reality products. PHOTO: METAOPTICS 

    [SINGAPORE] MetaOptics loss for FY2025 deepened to S$5.4 million from S$2 million previously, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday (Feb 27).

    The semiconductor optics company posted an almost nine times increase in full-year revenue to S$787,388 from S$79,440 previously.

    This was mainly driven by higher sales of equipment from a customer’s direct laser writer order, as well as higher sales of metalens products and equipment installation services.

    Expenses across the board increased, with finance expenses for the full year clocking the highest increase of over 90 times to S$176,883 from S$1,844 previously.

    This was followed by selling and marketing expenses for FY2025 soaring to S$204,622 from S$49,186.

    Administrative expenses for the full year also jumped to S$3.7 million from S$896,702 in FY2024. As a result, MetaOptics reported widenings losses for FY2025.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    Looking ahead, the growth of MetaOptics is driven by increasing demand for compact optical components in augmented and virtual reality products, as well as 3D sensing and imaging applications.

    This segment continues to have high barriers to entry, with competition focused on technology.

    MetaOptics’ performance in FY2026 might be impacted by the following factors, the pace of commercialisation, timing of customer equipment orders and broader semiconductor capital expenditure conditions.

    The counter closed down 0.9 per cent or S$0.01 at S$1.08 on Friday.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    MetaopticsFinancial results

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More