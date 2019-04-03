You are here

Metech International appoints lead independent director

Wed, Apr 03, 2019 - 11:05 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

METECH International's board of directors has appointed Chay Yiowmin as a lead independent director with effect from Apr 3, 2019.

He will also be appointed as the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration and nominating committees.

Mr Chay is currently chief executive officer of corporate advisory firm Chay Corporate Advisory, a role he has been in since March 2019. Prior to that, he was an advisory partner for corporate finance practice at BDO LLP.

