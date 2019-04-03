Metech International appoints lead independent director

METECH International's board of directors has appointed Chay Yiowmin as a lead independent director with effect from Apr 3, 2019.

He will also be appointed as the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration and nominating committees.

Mr Chay is currently chief executive officer of corporate advisory firm Chay Corporate Advisory, a role he has been in since March 2019. Prior to that, he was an advisory partner for corporate finance practice at BDO LLP.