You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Metech seeks rental refund from Mapletree Industrial Trust

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 10:29 PM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

E-WASTE management company Metech International on Tuesday said that its solicitors have served a writ of summons on DBS Trustee, being the trustee of Mapletree Industrial Trust, for the recovery of rental at its premises at 65 Tech Park Crescent for the period Jan 26, 2015 to July 15, 2015.

The claim on the rental sum amounts to about S$540,338.

Metech had signed the lease agreement with the industrial landlord in November 2007, for the lease of the property for 10 years, and the agreement allegedly states that the tenant will not be liable to pay the rent so long as the property cannot be used or is inaccessible. 

However, this was not the case when the property suffered a fire on Jan 26, 2015, which affected its operations until its full recovery on July 15, 2015.

Metech said it will continue to update shareholders on the progress of the suit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

BP_CONDO_160718_85_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
4 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
5 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_160718_2_0.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports miss expectations with 1.1% growth in June

Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Sky CEO quits, cites limited access to information about China units being sued

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening