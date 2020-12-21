You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings, partners set up student accommodation fund with £60m first close

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 9:21 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

PROPERTY group Metro Holdings has set up a new student accommodation fund named Paideia Capital UK Trust with property player Lee Kim Tah Holdings and construction and engineering group Woh Hup Holdings to acquire properties in the UK.

The fund, which has a first close of £60 million (S$108 million), will acquire its first purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) seed property known as Red Queen, Warwick for £21.5 million, Metro said in a bourse filing on Monday.

Metro's wholly-owned subsidiary Sun Capital Assets entered into a joint venture with Lee Kim Tah and Woh Hup's wholly-owned subsidiary Aurum Investments to set up the fund, which has a potential asset portfolio size of £150 million.

The three partners each contributed £18 million to the initial aggregate committed capital of £60 million for the fund, while third-party investors contributed the remaining £6 million.

Sun Capital, Lee Kim Tah and Aurum will each hold a 33.33 per cent stake in Paideia Capital UK Trust's fund manager and trustee. The trustee has incorporated Paideia Capital, which will acquire PBSA properties in the UK via special-purpose vehicles.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The Red Queen, Warwick has a committed occupancy rate of about 90 per cent. It is one mile (1.6 kilometres) north from the main campus of the University of Warwick, which has around 22,000 full-time students.

The property, completed in September 2020, has about 210 en-suite beds over five floors and around 26 car parking spaces, secured bike storage and laundry facilities. It also has several communal spaces, including a study area, gym, cinema and lounge.

Metro chairman Winston Choo said the investment represents an "excellent proposition" to further diversify the group's investments through the acquisition of suitable PBSA assets. It will position Metro favourably amid the rising demand for PBSA in the UK, he noted.

"This will further enhance the quality, diversity and income profile of Metro's investment portfolio and at the same time generate a stable and recurring income stream for the group immediately," Mr Choo said.

With low correlation to traditional real estate asset classes, the PBSA asset class is ideal for portfolio diversification where it is less susceptible to economic volatility, Metro said.

Shares of mainboard-listed Metro closed flat at S$0.71 on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 09:17 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge lower as virus cases resurge in Sydney

[BENGALURU] Australian shares slipped marginally on Monday, with energy and financial stocks leading the declines,...

Dec 21, 2020 09:04 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, Olam, StarHub, ComfortDelGro, Tianjin Zhong Xin, Metro

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday:

Dec 21, 2020 09:03 AM
Companies & Markets

Penguin International issues holding announcement on possible transaction

MAINBOARD-LISTED Penguin International said that its senior management are in non-binding discussions with a...

Dec 21, 2020 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday as investors weighed the impact of spreading Covid-19 infections on the...

Dec 21, 2020 08:09 AM
Companies & Markets

Olam to acquire US chile pepper business for US$108.5m in expansion of spices portfolio

AGRI-FOOD giant Olam International's food ingredients unit, Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), is set to acquire US-based...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Reports of martial-law talk in Trump meeting draw outrage

Malaysia faces revenue crunch as spending mounts on virus woes

JustCo eyes global growth and an IPO

Appeal on removal of EH-Reit’s manager not successful: MAS

More restructuring, insolvency cases likely in 2021 as reliefs end

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for