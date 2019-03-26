Metro Holdings to issue S$165m worth of 4.3 per cent notes due 2024

METRO Holdings announced on Tuesday that it has launched and priced S$165 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.3 per cent notes due 2024.

The Series 002 Notes will be issued as part of the S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme established by the company on Oct 4 last year, with DBS Bank and OCBC Bank as the joint lead managers and bookrunners in relation to the Series 002 Notes.

The notes will be in denominations of S$250,000, with interest of 4.3 per cent per annum payable semi-annually in arrear. They will mature five years from the date of issue, which is expected to be on Apr 2, 2019.

The net proceeds arising from the issue of the Series 002 Notes under the programme will be used for general corporate purposes, including financing investments, acquisitions and capital expenditure, refinancing of existing borrowings and general working capital requirements of the company or its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.