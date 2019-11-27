You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings to launch store on e-commerce platform Lazada

Wed, Nov 27, 2019 - 9:33 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

PROPERTY investment and retail group Metro Holdings is launching its Metro LazMall store on e-commerce platform Lazada Singapore on Nov 29, the day on which the shopping event Black Friday falls.

LazMall is a virtual marketplace on Lazada that houses authentic and trusted brands from around the globe. It is currently home to over 6,500 brands.

The move from Metro is aimed at delivering greater value to customers by diversifying shopping formats in the e-commerce space, and to tap Lazada's technology platform and suite of business tools to better understand customers, tailor customised marketing and broaden its customer base.

"We are immensely excited to announce this collaboration which is in line with our strategy to enhance the shopping experience. We hope to tap Lazada's technology and ecosystem as a gateway to redefine shopping experiences for our customers," said Metro (Private) Limited chief executive officer (CEO) David Tang.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"By leveraging both online and offline distribution channels, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to every shopper on the lookout for convenience," he said.

SEE ALSO

Japan is surprise bright spot for India’s Paytm

Metro's online store on Lazada will feature the same Black Friday deals available in Metro's offline retail stores at Paragon and Causeway Point, as well as its online platform Metro.com.sg.

The group is dishing out exclusive discounts of up to 90 per cent on LazMall, featuring deals on Mayer, World Kitchen, M.Maison, and many more.

Metro said it will continue to place a strong emphasis on delivering a complete online-to-offline customer experience. This will be supported by a multimedia strategy, innovative concepts and a wide assortment of popular merchandise, including exclusive in-house labels, it said.

"We are proud to be Metro's platform of choice as they expand their presence in e-commerce," said Lazada Singapore CEO James Chang.

"Customers can now shop an entire department store catalogue on Lazada, which is testament to our efforts to provide a wide and quality assortment of products from fashion, beauty, household goods, toys and electronics to pet care, and home and living. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Metro on their e-commerce journey and being a matchmaker for our brand partners and customers," said Mr Chang.

Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering narrows Q2 losses, to undergo restructuring

Competition watchdog seeks public feedback on SIA pact with Malaysia Airlines

SGX to replace fixed rates for securities borrowing and lending with variable rates from Dec 2

ISOTeam's SG Bike takes over Mobike licence to operate 25,000 bicycles

StarHub partners Perx Technologies to drive digital loyalty programme

Straco Corp's Singapore Flyer suspends operations again after technical glitch

BREAKING

Nov 27, 2019 07:53 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng Engineering narrows Q2 losses, to undergo restructuring

HIAP Seng Engineering narrowed its losses to S$8.5 million from S$22.3 million for the second quarter ended Sep 30,...

Nov 27, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 27, 2019 06:24 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares post slight rise of 0.2% on Wednesday

THE Straits Times Index (STI) turned in a positive showing after two straight sessions of losses to finish 7.68...

Nov 27, 2019 05:47 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Wednesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 3.31...

Nov 27, 2019 04:53 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong-based investors still show appetite for investment in the city

[HONG KONG] Most Hong Kong-based investors are maintaining a positive investment appetite for 2020 despite a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly