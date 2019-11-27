Metro Holdings to launch store on e-commerce platform Lazada

PROPERTY investment and retail group Metro Holdings is launching its Metro LazMall store on e-commerce platform Lazada Singapore on Nov 29, the day on which the shopping event Black Friday falls.

LazMall is a virtual marketplace on Lazada that houses authentic and trusted brands from around the globe. It is currently home to over 6,500 brands.

The move from Metro is aimed at delivering greater value to customers by diversifying shopping formats in the e-commerce space, and to tap Lazada's technology platform and suite of business tools to better understand customers, tailor customised marketing and broaden its customer base.

"We are immensely excited to announce this collaboration which is in line with our strategy to enhance the shopping experience. We hope to tap Lazada's technology and ecosystem as a gateway to redefine shopping experiences for our customers," said Metro (Private) Limited chief executive officer (CEO) David Tang.

"By leveraging both online and offline distribution channels, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value to every shopper on the lookout for convenience," he said.

Metro's online store on Lazada will feature the same Black Friday deals available in Metro's offline retail stores at Paragon and Causeway Point, as well as its online platform Metro.com.sg.

The group is dishing out exclusive discounts of up to 90 per cent on LazMall, featuring deals on Mayer, World Kitchen, M.Maison, and many more.

Metro said it will continue to place a strong emphasis on delivering a complete online-to-offline customer experience. This will be supported by a multimedia strategy, innovative concepts and a wide assortment of popular merchandise, including exclusive in-house labels, it said.

"We are proud to be Metro's platform of choice as they expand their presence in e-commerce," said Lazada Singapore CEO James Chang.

"Customers can now shop an entire department store catalogue on Lazada, which is testament to our efforts to provide a wide and quality assortment of products from fashion, beauty, household goods, toys and electronics to pet care, and home and living. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Metro on their e-commerce journey and being a matchmaker for our brand partners and customers," said Mr Chang.