You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Metro Holdings unit acquires 26% stake in portfolio of 14 industrial, logistics properties for up to S$76.6m

Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 5:50 AM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

BT_20210102_GSK_4390412.jpg
The portfolio comprises six industrial properties, one business park, four high-spec industrial properties and three logistics properties. GSK Asia House is one of the buildings.
PHOTO: METRO HOLDINGS

Singapore

PROPERTY group Metro Holdings is expanding its Singapore footprint through the acquisition of a 26 per cent stake in a portfolio of 14 properties for up to S$76.6 million.

The portfolio comprises six industrial properties, one business park, four high-spec industrial properties and three logistics properties. They are located in various parts of Singapore and within proximity to transportation nodes, the group said on Thursday.

The portfolio has a total net lettable area of 1,748,105 square feet, and a committed average occupancy rate of 99 per cent. The weighted average lease expiry of the properties stands at approximately 7.7 years.

Metro, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Metrobilt Construction Pte Ltd, entered into subscription agreements to initially subscribe for 26 per cent of the units as well as the 7 per cent notes that are due in 2031 to be issued by Perpetual (Asia) Limited in its capacity as trustee of Boustead Industrial Fund (BIF).

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Twenty-five per cent of the units and notes in BIF will be held by Boustead Projects Limited, and the remaining 49 per cent will be held by a special purpose vehicle for institutional real estate investors.

Metro said the investment consideration through the subscription of units will amount to as much as S$15.2 million, while the subscription of the notes is slated to set the group back by a maximum of S$61.4 million.

Upon the fulfilment of conditions under the various transaction documents, the investment will result in BIF becoming an associate of the Metro Group.

The investment consideration was arrived at on a willing buyer willing seller basis after taking into account the expected net income to be derived from the portfolio, and will be funded by a combination of internal cash resources and external borrowings.

Metro said this investment marks its foray into Singapore's "highly sought-after" industrial real estate market, and will deepen the company's presence in the local market and further diversify from its existing investment portfolio.

"The outlook of the overall industrial real estate market in Singapore remains positive as the country will continue to be a favourable destination as a hub for companies worldwide and the industrial sector is poised for sustainable growth in the long term," said the group.

Said Metro chief executive officer Yip Hoong Mun: "We see several positive attributes for this quality portfolio, which is well diversified within key industrial, business park and logistics segments.

"The investment represents an excellent proposition for Metro to establish a strategic presence in the Singapore industrial real estate market with an immediate scale of 14 quality assets to generate stable and recurring income."

Shares of Metro closed flat at 71.5 Singapore cents on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 1, 2021 11:17 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical to acquire remaining 30% stake in subsidiary Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery

HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) on Friday said it has agreed to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake of Julian Ong...

Jan 1, 2021 10:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Heeton Holdings appoints new CEO

IVAN Hoh Chin Hiep has been appointed chief executive officer of mainboard-listed property group Heeton Holdings...

Jan 1, 2021 09:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Jumbo opens second outlet in Fuzhou, China

JUMBO Group has opened its second franchised Jumbo Seafood restaurant in Fuzhou, China, bringing the total number of...

Jan 1, 2021 09:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Joint venture between ABR unit and LWH wins tender for 3 properties worth S$23.6m

ABR Holdings on Friday said that Baywind Properties - its 50:50 joint venture company with LWH Holdings - had been...

Jan 1, 2021 09:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Sunpower Group divests non-core business for 2.3b yuan in management buyout

SUNPOWER Group is divesting its manufacturing and services (M&S) business for 2.3 billion yuan (S$463.3 million...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HSR termination could slow increase in Jurong property prices, but longer-term prospects intact: experts

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

Businessman Mark Wee owns 51.4% of Blumont shares after close of offer

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

HC Surgical to acquire remaining 30% stake in subsidiary Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for