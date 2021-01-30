You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
SUBSCRIBERS

Metro-led fund to acquire student accommodation property in Bristol, UK for £30.1 million

Metro's equity share of £4m for the purchase will be funded by internal cash sources, borrowings
Sat, Jan 30, 2021 - 5:50 AM
umadevi@sph.com.sg@UmaDeviBT

BT_20210130_UDMETRO30_4429356.jpg
The property, known as Dean Street Works, is located in the St Pauls area of Bristol, some 1.4km from the main campus of the University of Bristol, which has approximately 27,000 students.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

PROPERTY group Metro Holdings' recently established student accommodation fund Paideia Capital UK Trust has entered into a sale-and-purchase agreement with an independent third party to acquire a property in Bristol, United Kingdom, for a total price tag of £30.1 million (S$54.9...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 30, 2021 12:02 AM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

Jan 29, 2021 11:59 PM
Market Capitalisation

Market Capitalisation

Jan 29, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

[MOSCOW] Russia will launch the one-dose "Sputnik-Light" version of its coronavirus vaccine in February, the vaccine...

Jan 29, 2021 10:55 PM
Government & Economy

Parliament to debate Bill on TraceTogether data use on Monday

[SINGAPORE] A law to formalise assurances that data from the Covid-19 TraceTogether contact tracing programme can be...

Jan 29, 2021 10:40 PM
Companies & Markets

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

MARKETNODE, the joint venture between Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Temasek announced last week, has entered into a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Latest Earnings

Market Capitalisation

Russia to launch 'Sputnik-Light' Covid vaccine in Feb

Parliament to debate Bill on TraceTogether data use on Monday

SGX, Temasek JV partners Covalent Capital for end-to-end digital infrastructure

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for